Local NC Works to host “All Backgrounds Welcomed” career fair on April 18

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County NC Works is set to host an ‘All Backgrounds Welcomed’ career fair on Tuesday, April 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hosted by NC Works and the Cape Fear Workforce Development Board, the fair will feature open recruitment for administrative support, custodial maintenance, auto mechanic, customer service representative, general laborer, certified nurse assistant, caregiver and retail merchandiser positions.

The City of Wilmington, Wave Connect, SAS Retail Services, Hire Quest Direct, The Job Squad, Kings Beachwear and All Ways Homecare will be taking part in the fair.

Positions are also available on the NC Works website, and you can get assistance with resumes, interviewing skills and more by visiting the center on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 1994 S. 17th St.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.