Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Local NC Works to host “All Backgrounds Welcomed” career fair on April 18

The New Hanover NCWorks Career Center
The New Hanover NCWorks Career Center(NCWorks)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County NC Works is set to host an ‘All Backgrounds Welcomed’ career fair on Tuesday, April 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hosted by NC Works and the Cape Fear Workforce Development Board, the fair will feature open recruitment for administrative support, custodial maintenance, auto mechanic, customer service representative, general laborer, certified nurse assistant, caregiver and retail merchandiser positions.

The City of Wilmington, Wave Connect, SAS Retail Services, Hire Quest Direct, The Job Squad, Kings Beachwear and All Ways Homecare will be taking part in the fair.

Positions are also available on the NC Works website, and you can get assistance with resumes, interviewing skills and more by visiting the center on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 1994 S. 17th St.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Micsha Durham
Death at Godwin Stadium now considered homicide; victim identified
In addition to police, Duke Energy reports that crews have been working to repair an outage in...
Lane cleared after car hits phone pole along Carolina Beach Road near Stadium Drive
Summer Howd and Bronson Brisson
Two Elizabethtown residents arrested again for drug charges while out on unsecured bonds
(MGN)
One injured after shooting at 6th and Church St. on Monday
Statesville Police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed a 19-year-old and left a...
Body found in parked car at Lumberton used car lot

Latest News

A slide from Chad McEwen's presentation to the Wilmington City Council on the proposed Thermo...
Wilmington staff estimate $3 million yearly maintenance cost for Thermo Fisher building
The City of Wilmington has announced plans for traffic changes to accommodate filming in the...
UPDATED: Traffic changes expected due to filming
(File photo)
Stargazers invited to Star Party at Carolina Beach State Park
Southeastern Community College in Whiteville, NC
Earth Day family event to be held at Southeastern Community College