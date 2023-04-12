Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Grant for first ever Pepsi Museum approved by New Bern Board of Aldermen

The Birthplace of Pepsi could soon be home to the company's first ever museum
The Birthplace of Pepsi could soon be home to the company's first ever museum(Jaylen Holloway)
By Jaylen Holloway
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -New Bern is considered to be the birthplace of Pepsi Cola. It’s also home to a historical site open in downtown, which is where Pepsi was created by the late Caleb Bradham.

However, some believe bringing the world’s first and only Pepsi Museum to its birth city would be a major economic and revenue asset for New Bern.

The Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Tuesday night in favor of a grant application, which will help make the dream museum become a reality.

There was a large crowd of downtown business owners and more who spoke in heavy favor of the museum’s grant request during Tuesday’s meeting. The majority of them touched on the potential jobs and money that could come to New Bern.

The Rural Transformation Grant request is for $950,000, which is through the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Money from the grant will now help the city transform one of its owned buildings or lots into the Pepsi Museum.

The museum is projected to bring in thousands of tourists every year, which will help the current Pepsi shop downtown according to the Birthplace of Pepsi Managing Partner Sabrina Bengel.

“We’ll be able to say the city of New Bern boasts a Pepsi Museum that no one else in the world will have,” Bengel said. “I think it’s wonderful for us, it’s an international brand that’s worth billions with the name Pepsi alone.”

Pepsi Collectors Club President Scott Kensey feels both the Pepsi shop and museum will benefit from one another.

“I’m pretty sure the Pepsi collectors will share the wealth,” Kensey said. “They’ll be over at the Pepsi store and the museum patronizing all local businesses.”

PepsiCo has already promised to chip in a $750,000 grant and two collections towards funds needed for the museum. Tryon Palace will be the museum’s curator.

There isn’t a set location in place for where the Pepsi Museum will be located yet, but members of Bradham’s Legacy say they expect it to be around 6,000 to 8,000 square feet.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington police at Godwin Stadium after a dead body was located
Wilmington police investigating death at Godwin Stadium
In addition to police, Duke Energy reports that crews have been working to repair an outage in...
Lane cleared after car hits phone pole along Carolina Beach Road near Stadium Drive
Statesville Police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed a 19-year-old and left a...
Body found in parked car at Lumberton used car lot
(MGN)
One injured after shooting at 6th and Church St. on Monday
Nine-banded Armadillo
Wildlife Commission on lookout for armadillos in N.C.

Latest News

Shibumi
Shibumi, Solbello sun shades still prohibited on Horry County beaches during peak season
For several years, leaders in Southport have known it needs to expand its wastewater sewer...
Southport leaders look to county for wastewater treatment plant expansion
The Veggie Wagon in Carolina Beach
Carolina Beach Town Council approves more vending carts, request from Veggie Wagon
Burgaw Board of Commissioners unanimously pass mural ordinance