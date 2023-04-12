First Alert Forecast: First Alert Forecast: a crack at 80 and beyond

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast for Wednesday and beyond features dry skies and balmy breezes. Highs will peak in the upper 70s and lower 80s for most areas as winds take on a southerly characteristic. Surf temperatures are in the middle 60s, so beach zones may function a few degrees cooler.

Rain chances will hover near zero through Thursday, but a low-pressure system approaching from the southwest. Shower chances in the Cape Fear Region will function close to 50% Friday, and 30% Saturday and Sunday. Unlike last weekend’s rain, there will be ample time for outdoor activities, including the NC Azalea festival. Best to keep an eye on your First Alert Weather App.Temperatures swell deeper into the 80s early next week. See the trends in your seven-day planning forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or tap into your WECT Weather App for a ten day forecast specific to any location you’d like in North America.

