Earth Day family event to be held at Southeastern Community College
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Southeastern Community College will host an Earth Day family event on Saturday, April 22, at its campus at 4564 Chadbourn Hwy in Whiteville.
Scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the event will include:
- Inflatables;
- A butterfly release;
- A fossil dig;
- Opportunities to learn more about science and agriculture.
Additionally, a drive-through shred event will allow those in attendance to dispose of unwanted documents.
The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office booth will allow visitors to dispose of old and unwanted medication.
For a full list of vendors scheduled to be in attendance, please refer to the attached event flyer below.
