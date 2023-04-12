Earth Day family event to be held at Southeastern Community College

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Southeastern Community College will host an Earth Day family event on Saturday, April 22, at its campus at 4564 Chadbourn Hwy in Whiteville.

Scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the event will include:

Inflatables;

A butterfly release;

A fossil dig;

Opportunities to learn more about science and agriculture.

Additionally, a drive-through shred event will allow those in attendance to dispose of unwanted documents.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office booth will allow visitors to dispose of old and unwanted medication.

For a full list of vendors scheduled to be in attendance, please refer to the attached event flyer below.

