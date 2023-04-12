Driver in 2020 Mother’s Day gang-related shooting in Wilmington pleads guilty

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Montaisha Sutton pled guilty in New Hanover County Superior Court on Tuesday, April 11 on charges related to her involvement in the May 10, 2020 shooting death of 23-year-old Daiquan Jacobs.

“Dequan Mullins, age 21, fired multiple shots from the backseat of Sutton’s Hyundai Sonata while she followed Jacobs’ car down Military Cutoff Road shortly after noon on May 10th,” stated the release from the Office of District Attorney Ben David. “One round entered the rear of Jacobs’ Mercedes Benz and struck him in the back, ultimately killing him. Jacobs eventually ran off the road and crashed into a tree on Oleander Drive at a speed in excess of 100 miles per hour. He was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Sutton, now 21 years old, pled guilty to:

Second-degree murder

Discharging a weapon into a vehicle in operation inflicting serious bodily injury

Possession of a stolen firearm

She will serve 13 to 16.6 years in prison for her role in the incident. Mullins and Tyquan Mallette have already been sentenced for their involvement in the death of Jacobs. All three are members of the Folk Nation 720 Gangster Disciples.

Authorities stated that Jacobs was a rival gang member.

“A family of good Samaritans driving on Military Cutoff witnessed the shooting and called 911 while following the Sonata. Their call directed police to the area of Cardinal Drive and Timber Lane, where officers were able to perform a traffic stop of the vehicle. Mullins exited the rear seat and ran from the car, but an officer was able to quickly apprehend him. The gun used to kill Jacobs was found near him. Gunshot residue testing was performed and found to be present on Mullins’ hand and on the clothing of Sutton and the front seat passenger, Tyquan Mallette. Video surveillance from areas along Military Cutoff and Oleander Drive was also collected and provided valuable information for investigators,” stated the office in the announcement.

