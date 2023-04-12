Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Driver in 2020 Mother’s Day gang-related shooting in Wilmington pleads guilty

Montaisha Sutton, 21
Montaisha Sutton, 21(Office of District Attorney Ben David)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Montaisha Sutton pled guilty in New Hanover County Superior Court on Tuesday, April 11 on charges related to her involvement in the May 10, 2020 shooting death of 23-year-old Daiquan Jacobs.

Three charged with murder in Oleander Drive shooting and wreck
A vehicular crash occurred on Oleander Drive Sunday afternoon

“Dequan Mullins, age 21, fired multiple shots from the backseat of Sutton’s Hyundai Sonata while she followed Jacobs’ car down Military Cutoff Road shortly after noon on May 10th,” stated the release from the Office of District Attorney Ben David. “One round entered the rear of Jacobs’ Mercedes Benz and struck him in the back, ultimately killing him. Jacobs eventually ran off the road and crashed into a tree on Oleander Drive at a speed in excess of 100 miles per hour. He was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Sutton, now 21 years old, pled guilty to:

  • Second-degree murder
  • Discharging a weapon into a vehicle in operation inflicting serious bodily injury
  • Possession of a stolen firearm

She will serve 13 to 16.6 years in prison for her role in the incident. Mullins and Tyquan Mallette have already been sentenced for their involvement in the death of Jacobs. All three are members of the Folk Nation 720 Gangster Disciples.

Authorities stated that Jacobs was a rival gang member.

Wilmington man pleads guilty for his role in 2020 murder
Tyquon Mallette, 20, was sentenced to 83-112 months in prison for his role in the shooting...
Man pleads guilty in connection to deadly shooting on Mother’s Day in 2020
Dequan Mullins

“A family of good Samaritans driving on Military Cutoff witnessed the shooting and called 911 while following the Sonata. Their call directed police to the area of Cardinal Drive and Timber Lane, where officers were able to perform a traffic stop of the vehicle. Mullins exited the rear seat and ran from the car, but an officer was able to quickly apprehend him. The gun used to kill Jacobs was found near him. Gunshot residue testing was performed and found to be present on Mullins’ hand and on the clothing of Sutton and the front seat passenger, Tyquan Mallette. Video surveillance from areas along Military Cutoff and Oleander Drive was also collected and provided valuable information for investigators,” stated the office in the announcement.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Micsha Durham
Death at Godwin Stadium now considered homicide; victim identified
In addition to police, Duke Energy reports that crews have been working to repair an outage in...
Lane cleared after car hits phone pole along Carolina Beach Road near Stadium Drive
Statesville Police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed a 19-year-old and left a...
Body found in parked car at Lumberton used car lot
(MGN)
One injured after shooting at 6th and Church St. on Monday
Summer Howd and Bronson Brisson
Two Elizabethtown residents arrested again for drug charges while out on unsecured bonds

Latest News

(File photo)
Stargazers invited to Star Party at Carolina Beach State Park
Micsha Durham
Death at Godwin Stadium now considered homicide; victim identified
Orton is conducting a series of controlled burns to maintain the longleaf pine habitat.
See smoke? Orton to conduct controlled burn today
Southeastern Community College in Whiteville, NC
Earth Day family event to be held at Southeastern Community College