Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Chick-fil-A’s side salad to ‘romaine’ on the menu

Chick-fil-A announced the side salad would stay on the menu after all.
Chick-fil-A announced the side salad would stay on the menu after all.(m01229 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The side salad at Chick-fil-A will remain on the menu.

Last month, the fast-food restaurant announced it was removing the item in an effort to simplify and refresh its menu.

The side salad was supposed to be tossed in early April, but many customers complained.

Just a few days later, Chick-fil-A announced the salad would stay on the menu after all.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington police at Godwin Stadium after a dead body was located
Wilmington police investigating death at Godwin Stadium
In addition to police, Duke Energy reports that crews have been working to repair an outage in...
Lane cleared after car hits phone pole along Carolina Beach Road near Stadium Drive
Statesville Police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed a 19-year-old and left a...
Body found in parked car at Lumberton used car lot
(MGN)
One injured after shooting at 6th and Church St. on Monday
Summer Howd and Bronson Brisson
Two Elizabethtown residents arrested again for drug charges while out on unsecured bonds

Latest News

FILE - Bottles of the drug misoprostol sit on a table at the West Alabama Women's Center, March...
White House plots strategy to counter abortion pill ruling
Southeastern Community College in Whiteville, NC
Earth Day family event to be held at Southeastern Community College
FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., gives a speech at a Black History Month dinner hosted by the...
Tim Scott unveils 2024 White House exploratory committee
This is a stock photo of police tape.
Police investigate discovery of ‘possible infant remains’