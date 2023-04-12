Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

All-way stop to be added to N.C. 904 intersection in Brunswick County

(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - Following a safety review and crash pattern evaluation by the N.C. Department of Transportation, an all-way stop is set to be added at the intersection of Pireway Road (N.C. 904) and Ash Little River Road.

If weather permits, the stop will be added on Thursday, April 13.

“Currently, drivers on Pireway Road do not have to stop. While signs and pavement markings are installed, drivers should slow down in the area and be alert to crews working. An all-way stop is an effective and cost-efficient way to improve the safety of an intersection and reduce the risk of serious crashes. To learn more about them, visit this NCDOT webpage,” states the announcement from the NCDOT.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Micsha Durham
Death at Godwin Stadium now considered homicide; victim identified
In addition to police, Duke Energy reports that crews have been working to repair an outage in...
Lane cleared after car hits phone pole along Carolina Beach Road near Stadium Drive
Summer Howd and Bronson Brisson
Two Elizabethtown residents arrested again for drug charges while out on unsecured bonds
Statesville Police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed a 19-year-old and left a...
Body found in parked car at Lumberton used car lot
(MGN)
One injured after shooting at 6th and Church St. on Monday

Latest News

The City of Wilmington has announced plans for traffic changes to accommodate filming in the...
UPDATED: Traffic changes expected due to filming
Olde Waterford Way Extension from the roundabout at Olde Regent Way to Palm Ridge Drive now is...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Olde Waterford Way Extension opens in traffic
In addition to police, Duke Energy reports that crews have been working to repair an outage in...
Lane cleared after car hits phone pole along Carolina Beach Road near Stadium Drive
Duke Energy had crews in the area to repair damage to the pole.
Authorities responding following incident along Carolina Beach Road near Stadium Drive