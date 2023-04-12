All-way stop to be added to N.C. 904 intersection in Brunswick County

LONGWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - Following a safety review and crash pattern evaluation by the N.C. Department of Transportation, an all-way stop is set to be added at the intersection of Pireway Road (N.C. 904) and Ash Little River Road.

If weather permits, the stop will be added on Thursday, April 13.

“Currently, drivers on Pireway Road do not have to stop. While signs and pavement markings are installed, drivers should slow down in the area and be alert to crews working. An all-way stop is an effective and cost-efficient way to improve the safety of an intersection and reduce the risk of serious crashes. To learn more about them, visit this NCDOT webpage,” states the announcement from the NCDOT.

