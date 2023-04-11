Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

With No. 1 pick, Carolina Panthers announce plans for 2023 NFL Draft Party

Tickets for the general public will be available on Thursday, April 13, at 10 a.m.
The 2023 Draft Party is happening on Thursday, April 27, at Bank of America Stadium.
The 2023 Draft Party is happening on Thursday, April 27, at Bank of America Stadium.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Carolina Panthers have the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft, and they’re inviting fans to celebrate.

The Panthers are sending a plethora of picks, plus D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears in exchange for the No. 1 pick.

On Tuesday, the team announced plans for the 2023 Draft Party, which takes place Thursday, April 27, at Bank of America Stadium.

Admission to the Carolina Panthers Draft Party is $5, with all ticket proceeds benefitting team charities and its ongoing mission to serve communities across the Carolinas, a news release stated.

Fans must reserve their mobile-only tickets on the Panthers’ website or through Ticketmaster. Tickets for PSL Owners start Wednesday, April 12, at 10 a.m.

Tickets for the general public will be available on Thursday, April 13, at 10 a.m., the release stated. Fans can reserve a maximum of six tickets per account.

Gates for the draft party open at 6:30 p.m. on April 27. Fans can visit the game field, tour the Panthers locker room and entry tunnel, and meet Panther stars like Mike Rucker, Mike Tolbert and Wesley Walls, according to the team.

On-field stage programming hosted by Panthers play-by-play announcer Anish Shroff and Panthers star Jake Delhomme begins at 7:30 p.m., followed by coverage of the NFL Draft’s first round, shown on the stadium videoboards, at 8 p.m.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington police at Godwin Stadium after a dead body was located
Wilmington police investigating death at Godwin Stadium
In addition to police, Duke Energy reports that crews have been working to repair an outage in...
Lane cleared after car hits phone pole along Carolina Beach Road near Stadium Drive
Statesville Police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed a 19-year-old and left a...
Body found in parked car at Lumberton used car lot
(MGN)
One injured after shooting at 6th and Church St. on Monday
Nine-banded Armadillo
Wildlife Commission on lookout for armadillos in N.C.

Latest News

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin joined the Carolina Panthers on Monday to bring awareness...
Bills’ Damar Hamlin joins Carolina Panthers for CPR training event
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) in action during the first half of an NFL...
Panthers sign Adam Thielen to three-year deal, fill void at receiver
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders in action during an NFL football game, Sunday,...
Panthers add free agent RB Sanders, TE Hurst to offense
Saints quarterback Andy Dalton throws against the Atlanta Falcons in the first half Sunday...
AP sources: QB Andy Dalton agrees to 2-year deal with Panthers