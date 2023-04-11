One injured after shooting at 6th and Church St. on Monday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officers with Wilmington Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter alert at 6th and Church streets just before 7 p.m. on Monday.

One person drove himself to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooter has not been identified as of Tuesday afternoon.

This is an ongoing Investigation, and police are not offering any more details at this time.

