One injured after shooting at 6th and Church St. on Monday

One injured after shooting at 6th and Church St. on Monday
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officers with Wilmington Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter alert at 6th and Church streets just before 7 p.m. on Monday.

One person drove himself to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooter has not been identified as of Tuesday afternoon.

This is an ongoing Investigation, and police are not offering any more details at this time.

