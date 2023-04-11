UNCW to host Spring 2023 Senior Exhibition

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - University of North Carolina Wilmington will open its “Spring 2023 Senior Exhibition” in its Cultural Arts Building Art Gallery with a public reception on Thursday, April 13 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The exhibition will run through Friday, May 12, with gallery hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

“The Spring 2023 Senior Exhibition showcases 30 graduating Studio Art students, the largest graduating class to date. This juried show will be hosted at the Cultural Arts Building Gallery and lobby and is free and open to the public,” a news release states.

Graduating seniors include: Bella Bartell, Victoria Bosco, Kinsley Cantrell, Liz Carroll, Carter Carter, Tara Coco, Hannah Connaway, Amy Covington, Ansleigh Craven, Jenn Dawson, Lauren Forgét, Olivia Galuppo, Christine Garcia, Marissa Glase, Natalie Gray, Ed Hayes, Dara Keeter, Molly Kennelly, V Marks, Jesse Meacham, Erik Meyer, Caitlin Musgrove, Des Paige, Lauren Pierce, Taylor Puckett, Jessie Robertson, Sadie Robinson, Boden Solomonson, Summer Storey, and Ethan Stumbo.

The CAB Art Gallery is located on the ground floor of the Cultural Arts Building (5270 Randall Drive) on UNCW’s campus. Visitors can access the gallery from South College Road or Racine Drive. Parking is available in front of the box office entrance to the building.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.