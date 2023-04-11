Senior Connect
Two Elizabethtown residents arrested again for drug charges while out on unsecured bonds

Summer Howd and Bronson Brisson
Summer Howd and Bronson Brisson(Bladen County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two people released from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on unsecured bonds were arrested again after officers found drugs in their possession at the Deluxe Inn in Lumberton on Thursday, April 6.

Bronson Mark Brisson, 24, and Summer Danielle Howd, 25, were arrested on December 19 after the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit investigated and found drugs at Brisson’s home in Elizabethtown. They were reportedly released ‘with the understanding that they both comply with standards set forth by a pretrial release order.’

An Order for Arrest was issued for Howd after a violation of the order, and detectives with Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and Lumberton Police Department executed a search warrant at the Deluxe Inn at 3510 Capuano Street. Detectives reported amounts of fentanyl, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia were found.

Brisson was arrested by the Lumberton Police Department and is facing new charges with possession of fentanyl, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was processed at the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, where he was held under a $5,000 bond.

Howd was re-arrested on the charges from the December 2022 search warrant and she was held under a $350,000 bond.

