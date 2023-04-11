Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

TRAFFIC ALERT: Olde Waterford Way Extension opens in traffic

Olde Waterford Way Extension from the roundabout at Olde Regent Way to Palm Ridge Drive now is...
Olde Waterford Way Extension from the roundabout at Olde Regent Way to Palm Ridge Drive now is open to all traffic.(Town of Leland)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Olde Waterford Way Extension from the roundabout at Olde Regent Way to Palm Ridge Drive now is open to all traffic.

Construction started last September on the the project, which has been in the works since May 2021.

“The road extension will alleviate traffic congestion along Olde Waterford Way and better serve the developing areas within Waterford,” a Town of Leland news release states. “Residents are reminded to use caution, as there is a new traffic pattern coming into Waterford and vehicles coming from the extension have the right-of-way.

“The Town’s contractor is still working on final punch list items to replace and adjust a few signs.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nine-banded Armadillo
Wildlife Commission on lookout for armadillos in N.C.
One killed in crash near Bladen-Robeson County line
A new bill can end car emissions tests for most of North Carolina.
NC bill could end car emission tests and require safety inspections every other year
Terry Bragg, Thomas Dalton and Amy Wright, who will all be honored at the Wilmington Rotary...
Three to be honored at Rotary Club’s “Leaders in Service” awards
Masters of the Mic Hip-Hop 50 Tour and Tedeschi Trucks Band Summer Tour 2023 headed to Wilmington
Hip-Hop 50 Tour, Tedeschi Trucks Band headed to Wilmington

Latest News

In addition to police, Duke Energy reports that crews have been working to repair an outage in...
Lane cleared after car hits phone pole along Carolina Beach Road near Stadium Drive
Duke Energy had crews in the area to repair damage to the pole.
Authorities responding following incident along Carolina Beach Road near Stadium Drive
The City of Wilmington has announced plans for traffic changes to accommodate filming in the...
UPDATED: Traffic changes expected due to filming
Portion of Bobby Brown Bridge in Wilmington closed for maintenance