TRAFFIC ALERT: Olde Waterford Way Extension opens in traffic

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Olde Waterford Way Extension from the roundabout at Olde Regent Way to Palm Ridge Drive now is open to all traffic.

Construction started last September on the the project, which has been in the works since May 2021.

“The road extension will alleviate traffic congestion along Olde Waterford Way and better serve the developing areas within Waterford,” a Town of Leland news release states. “Residents are reminded to use caution, as there is a new traffic pattern coming into Waterford and vehicles coming from the extension have the right-of-way.

“The Town’s contractor is still working on final punch list items to replace and adjust a few signs.”

