Proposed mural ordinance returns to Burgaw Board of Commissioners

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Burgaw Board of Commissioners is once again considering an ordinance to define and create permitting rules for wall murals at its meeting on Tuesday, April 11.

Commissioners discussed the item on March 14 but decided to continue the item after a discussion. Since then, the town held a public input session to help clarify the language of the mural and to get some feedback.

Under the current proposal, wall murals are described as “A type of sign consisting of painted graphics or any other images that are painted directly on, or mounted to, the surface of a wall or fence.”

Murals would be permitted on the rear and sides of a structure, while a mural on the side facing the street that the structure is addressed to would be limited to 15% of that side’s total area. Murals would not be allowed on the outward side of a fence facing the street the structure is addressed to, but would be allowed on all other outward-facing fence sides and all internal sides.

Murals also would not be allowed to extend beyond the actual face of a side that the mural is placed on. The rules would require them to be kept in decent condition with the same standards as other signage.

Regardless of placement, the restoration of historic murals that once existed would be allowed. Treatments that could cause damage to building materials would not be allowed if the structure is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Applications for a sign permit for the mural would be signed by the owner with a maintenance plan and be submitted for approval by the Burgaw Board of Commissioners.

You can view the full ordinance below.

