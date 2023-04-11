Senior Connect
Portion of Bobby Brown Bridge in Wilmington closed for maintenance

By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a portion of Bobby Brown Bridge will be closed until 4:30 p.m. on April 11 for maintenance work.

According to the announcement, the westbound, right lane of the I-140 bridge will be closed as crews work.

