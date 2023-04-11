Pender Co. Library to host local author Curtis Hardison with guest Claudia Stack

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Library will host local author Curtis Hardison with special guest Claudia Stack at two discussion events in early May.

The first will be at the Hampstead Branch Library on Thursday, May 4, at 6 p.m., and the second will be at the Main Library in Burgaw on Friday, May 5, at 5 p.m.

Hardison will be discussing his book Griot on the history of the Edgecombe community located in eastern Pender County.

“Hardison writes of his journey of four decades of research into his family tree going back to the early 1800s. Emancipated from slavery after the Civil War, his ancestors worked to create the farming community that evolved into the thriving independent community of Edgecombe in eastern Pender County. The book also includes stories of notable members of the Edgecombe community, including Mattie Sharpless, who served as US Ambassador to the Central African Republic from 2001 through 2003,” states an announcement from the county.

Griot also covers Sloop Point Elementary School and Pender County Training School, both of which Rosenwald attended.

He’ll be joined by Stack, a local documentary filmmaker and author of the children’s book School Belongs to Me.

