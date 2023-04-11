Parade, street fair, concerts and more planned for N.C. Azalea Festival this week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The renowned North Carolina Azalea Festival returns this week from Wednesday, April 12 to Sunday, April 16 with concerts, a parade, a street fair and more.

Wednesday, April 12

Azaleas on Tour Porch Parade: a variety of porches are decorated in celebration of the festival. You can find a map of the decorated porches here

Juried Art Show and Sale and Youth Art Show at the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center: over 100 state and national artists are presenting works in the show. The free show is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The Queen’s Coronation will take place, but the event is not open to the public.

Thursday, April 13

Carly Rae Pearce will perform a concert with openers Conner Smith and Jonathan Hutcherson at Live Oak Bank Pavilion starting at 7 p.m. Doors open at 5, and tickets are available here

Juried Art Show and Sale and Youth Art Show at the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center continues, open for free from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Azaleas on Tour Porch Parade continues

Friday, April 14

The DGX Street Fair: From 6 to 10 p.m., six blocks of N Front Street in downtown Wilmington will be packed with food vendors, arts and crafts, art and more. All days of the fair are free to attend.

Cape Fear Garden Club’s 70th annual Azalea Garden Tour : Over 10 gardens ranging from historic to nearly brand new will be showcased. The Airlie Gardens will not be a part of the tour on Friday, but they will be open on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are available for $50 at the gardens and the shuttle shop.

After Garden Get Down at Bluewater : at 2 p.m., this free waterfront party will follow the private Airlie Luncheon Garden Party earlier in the day. Drinks and food may be purchased separately, and Queen Azalea will make an appearance.

Old Crow Medicine Show will perform a concert with opener Jamestown Revival at 7 p.m. at Live Oak Bank Pavilion. Doors open at 5 p.m., and tickets are available online

Juried Art Show and Sale and Youth Art Show at the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center continues, open for free from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Azaleas on Tour Porch Parade continues

Thalian Association Community Theatre is presenting Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the performance can be found here

Saturday, April 15

The Azalea Festival Parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. up 3rd Street from Market Street to Bladen Street. You can buy tickets for reserved bleacher seats for $7-10 on the day of the parade, or view the parade for free along the route. Learn more about parking and shuttle service on the Azalea Festival website

Cape Fear Coin Show: attendees can learn more about foreign currency and have their own coins appraised at Elks Lodge. Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can learn more on WECT

The Historic Wilmington Foundation Azalea Festival Home Tour will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 12:30 p.m., and the tour runs from 1 to 5 p.m. You can buy tickets online

Fireworks will be displayed over the Cape Fear River in downtown Wilmington on Saturday, April 15 starting at 9 p.m.

The DGX Street Fair continues from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Free family-friendly multicultural and children’s performances will be held at the Novant Health Performing Arts Stage The street fair children’s area will be open, featuring family-friendly vendors and hands-on activities

Cape Fear Garden Club’s 70th annual Azalea Garden Tour continues

Juried Art Show and Sale and Youth Art Show at the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center continues, open for free from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Azaleas on Tour Porch Parade continues

Thalian Association Community Theatre’s Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella continues at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 16

Cape Fear Coin Show continues, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Historic Wilmington Foundation Azalea Festival Home Tour from 1 to 5 p.m. You can buy tickets online

The DGX Street Fair continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free family-friendly multicultural and children’s performances will be held at the Novant Health Performing Arts Stage The street fair children’s area will be open, featuring family-friendly vendors and hands-on activities

Cape Fear Garden Club’s 70th annual Azalea Garden Tour continues

Juried Art Show and Sale and Youth Art Show at the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center continues, open for free from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Azaleas on Tour Porch Parade continues

Thalian Association Community Theatre’s Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella will perform a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m.

Some sold-out and private events are not included on this list, and you can find more details about all events on the Azalea Festival website.

