Parade, street fair, concerts and more planned for N.C. Azalea Festival this week

2019 Azalea Festival brings family fun, entertainment
A photo from a previous Azalea Festival(tcw-wect)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The renowned North Carolina Azalea Festival returns this week from Wednesday, April 12 to Sunday, April 16 with concerts, a parade, a street fair and more.

Wednesday, April 12

  • Azaleas on Tour Porch Parade: a variety of porches are decorated in celebration of the festival. You can find a map of the decorated porches here.
  • Juried Art Show and Sale and Youth Art Show at the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center: over 100 state and national artists are presenting works in the show. The free show is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
  • The Queen’s Coronation will take place, but the event is not open to the public.

Thursday, April 13

  • Carly Rae Pearce will perform a concert with openers Conner Smith and Jonathan Hutcherson at Live Oak Bank Pavilion starting at 7 p.m. Doors open at 5, and tickets are available here.
  • Juried Art Show and Sale and Youth Art Show at the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center continues, open for free from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Azaleas on Tour Porch Parade continues

Friday, April 14

  • The DGX Street Fair: From 6 to 10 p.m., six blocks of N Front Street in downtown Wilmington will be packed with food vendors, arts and crafts, art and more. All days of the fair are free to attend.
  • Cape Fear Garden Club’s 70th annual Azalea Garden Tour: Over 10 gardens ranging from historic to nearly brand new will be showcased. The Airlie Gardens will not be a part of the tour on Friday, but they will be open on Saturday and Sunday.
    • Tickets are available for $50 at the gardens and the shuttle shop.
  • After Garden Get Down at Bluewater: at 2 p.m., this free waterfront party will follow the private Airlie Luncheon Garden Party earlier in the day. Drinks and food may be purchased separately, and Queen Azalea will make an appearance.
  • Old Crow Medicine Show will perform a concert with opener Jamestown Revival at 7 p.m. at Live Oak Bank Pavilion. Doors open at 5 p.m., and tickets are available online.
  • Juried Art Show and Sale and Youth Art Show at the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center continues, open for free from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Azaleas on Tour Porch Parade continues
  • Thalian Association Community Theatre is presenting Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the performance can be found here.

Saturday, April 15

  • The Azalea Festival Parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. up 3rd Street from Market Street to Bladen Street. You can buy tickets for reserved bleacher seats for $7-10 on the day of the parade, or view the parade for free along the route. Learn more about parking and shuttle service on the Azalea Festival website.
  • Cape Fear Coin Show: attendees can learn more about foreign currency and have their own coins appraised at Elks Lodge. Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can learn more on WECT.
  • The Historic Wilmington Foundation Azalea Festival Home Tour will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 12:30 p.m., and the tour runs from 1 to 5 p.m. You can buy tickets online.
  • Fireworks will be displayed over the Cape Fear River in downtown Wilmington on Saturday, April 15 starting at 9 p.m.
  • The DGX Street Fair continues from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Free family-friendly multicultural and children’s performances will be held at the Novant Health Performing Arts Stage
    • The street fair children’s area will be open, featuring family-friendly vendors and hands-on activities
  • Cape Fear Garden Club’s 70th annual Azalea Garden Tour continues
  • Juried Art Show and Sale and Youth Art Show at the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center continues, open for free from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Azaleas on Tour Porch Parade continues
  • Thalian Association Community Theatre’s Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella continues at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 16

  • Cape Fear Coin Show continues, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • The Historic Wilmington Foundation Azalea Festival Home Tour from 1 to 5 p.m. You can buy tickets online.
  • The DGX Street Fair continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Free family-friendly multicultural and children’s performances will be held at the Novant Health Performing Arts Stage
    • The street fair children’s area will be open, featuring family-friendly vendors and hands-on activities
  • Cape Fear Garden Club’s 70th annual Azalea Garden Tour continues
  • Juried Art Show and Sale and Youth Art Show at the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center continues, open for free from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Azaleas on Tour Porch Parade continues
  • Thalian Association Community Theatre’s Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella will perform a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m.

Some sold-out and private events are not included on this list, and you can find more details about all events on the Azalea Festival website.

