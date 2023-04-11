Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

N.C. Sen. Michael Lee introduces bill to change state funding for schools

State Sen. Michael Lee introduces bill to change state funding for schools
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - State Sen. Michael Lee filed a bill on April 6 that would determine school funding based on the number of students in a district and weighted factors.

The bill’s primary sponsors include Lee and fellow Republicans Amy Galey and Lisa Barnes. North Carolina is one of only a few states that allocates money based on staff members.

S.B. 670 “Create New Weighted Student Funding Model” would give districts a base amount for every student. Then, additional weighted allocations would be provided to schools for each student in these categories:

  • Average Daily Membership (the number of days each month a student is enrolled divided by the number of school days in the month) in grades K-5.
  • ADM in grades 8-12.
  • Economically disadvantaged student factor.
    • Economically disadvantaged students would include any students eligible for free meals through SNAP, TANF or the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (TFDPIR), or ‘directly certified’ students.
    • It also includes students who qualify “based on their classification as homeless, runaway, migrant, foster, Medicaid recipient or being enrolled in Head Start or a comparable Stat-funded Head Start or pre-kindergarten program,” and students who qualify via “a method consistent with State or federal guidance for financial assistance regardless of participation or eligibility in the National School Lunch Program.”
  • ADM in small county school administrative units.
    • “Small” means districts that have an average daily membership of under 3,300
  • Student headcount of exceptional children.
    • “Exceptional children” here refers to children with disabilities as defined by Chapter 115C Article 9 of the North Carolina General Statutes.
  • Student headcount of academically or intellectually gifted students.
  • Student headcount of limited English proficient students.

The bill was referred to the rules committee on Monday, April 10, following its first reading.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nine-banded Armadillo
Wildlife Commission on lookout for armadillos in N.C.
Wilmington police at Godwin Stadium after a dead body was located
Wilmington police investigating death at Godwin Stadium
In addition to police, Duke Energy reports that crews have been working to repair an outage in...
Lane cleared after car hits phone pole along Carolina Beach Road near Stadium Drive
One killed in crash near Bladen-Robeson County line
A new bill can end car emissions tests for most of North Carolina.
NC bill could end car emission tests and require safety inspections every other year

Latest News

Brunswick County Board of Elections
Brunswick Co. Commissioners want Board of Elections to withdraw from national alliance; Democratic leader disagrees
Proposed mural ordinance returns to Burgaw Board of Commissioners
A photo from a previous Azalea Festival
Parade, street fair, concerts and more planned for N.C. Azalea Festival this week
Summer Howd and Bronson Brisson
Two Elizabethtown residents arrested again for drug charges while out on unsecured bonds