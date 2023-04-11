N.C. Sen. Michael Lee introduces bill to change state funding for schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - State Sen. Michael Lee filed a bill on April 6 that would determine school funding based on the number of students in a district and weighted factors.

The bill’s primary sponsors include Lee and fellow Republicans Amy Galey and Lisa Barnes. North Carolina is one of only a few states that allocates money based on staff members.

S.B. 670 “Create New Weighted Student Funding Model” would give districts a base amount for every student. Then, additional weighted allocations would be provided to schools for each student in these categories:

Average Daily Membership (the number of days each month a student is enrolled divided by the number of school days in the month) in grades K-5.

ADM in grades 8-12.

Economically disadvantaged student factor. Economically disadvantaged students would include any students eligible for free meals through SNAP, TANF or the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (TFDPIR), or ‘directly certified’ students. It also includes students who qualify “based on their classification as homeless, runaway, migrant, foster, Medicaid recipient or being enrolled in Head Start or a comparable Stat-funded Head Start or pre-kindergarten program,” and students who qualify via “a method consistent with State or federal guidance for financial assistance regardless of participation or eligibility in the National School Lunch Program.”

ADM in small county school administrative units. “Small” means districts that have an average daily membership of under 3,300

Student headcount of exceptional children. “Exceptional children” here refers to children with disabilities as defined by Chapter 115C Article 9 of the North Carolina General Statutes.

Student headcount of academically or intellectually gifted students.

Student headcount of limited English proficient students.

The bill was referred to the rules committee on Monday, April 10, following its first reading.

