Medical Examiner identifies body found in Lumber River as man reported missing since March

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A body discovered in the Lumber River last week has now been identified as a 25-year-old man who had been reported missing by his family in late March.

North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office identified the body as Nicholas Chad Blackhorse from Maxton. Blackhorse’s family reported him missing on Tuesday, March 28.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Body discovered in Lumber River in Robeson County; investigation underway

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said there still is no cause of death determined at this time.

The sheriff’s office said the body was discovered around 11:15 a.m. last Tuesday during a search for a missing person.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.