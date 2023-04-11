Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Medical Examiner identifies body found in Lumber River as man reported missing since March

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A body discovered in the Lumber River last week has now been identified as a 25-year-old man who had been reported missing by his family in late March.

North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office identified the body as Nicholas Chad Blackhorse from Maxton. Blackhorse’s family reported him missing on Tuesday, March 28.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Body discovered in Lumber River in Robeson County; investigation underway

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said there still is no cause of death determined at this time.

The sheriff’s office said the body was discovered around 11:15 a.m. last Tuesday during a search for a missing person.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington police at Godwin Stadium after a dead body was located
Wilmington police investigating death at Godwin Stadium
In addition to police, Duke Energy reports that crews have been working to repair an outage in...
Lane cleared after car hits phone pole along Carolina Beach Road near Stadium Drive
Statesville Police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed a 19-year-old and left a...
Body found in parked car at Lumberton used car lot
(MGN)
One injured after shooting at 6th and Church St. on Monday
Nine-banded Armadillo
Wildlife Commission on lookout for armadillos in N.C.

Latest News

The Birthplace of Pepsi could soon be home to the company's first ever museum
Grant for first ever Pepsi Museum approved by New Bern Board of Aldermen
Shibumi
Shibumi, Solbello sun shades still prohibited on Horry County beaches during peak season
For several years, leaders in Southport have known it needs to expand its wastewater sewer...
Southport leaders look to county for wastewater treatment plant expansion
The Veggie Wagon in Carolina Beach
Carolina Beach Town Council approves more vending carts, request from Veggie Wagon
Burgaw Board of Commissioners unanimously pass mural ordinance