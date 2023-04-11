Historic Wilmington Foundation to host Azalea Festival Home Tour

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Historic Wilmington Foundation will host the Azalea Festival Home Tour on April 15 and 16, guiding attendees through historic neighborhoods.

“This coming April, think of your Azalea Festival Home Tour ticket as a key, unlocking and welcoming you inside homes you’ve long admired, as well as some stunning hidden gems! From the quaint to the grand, step inside bungalows, Queen Anne homes and more—and in doing so, enter and explore our community’s past,” states the Azalea Festival website.

The tour will kick off with a ribbon cutting at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, at 416 Central Blvd. The tour will run from 1 to 5 p.m. on both days.

“As you wander through our historic neighborhoods, surprise awaits: the complement of new and old, the charming interplay of architectural styles. Expect the unexpected and delight in pristinely preserved architectural treasures as well as uniquely repurposed and upcycled elements. Get inspired and get excited: The only home tour special enough to be part of the legendary Azalea Festival is coming soon!” states the website.

Tickets are available online on the Historic Wilmington Foundation website.

