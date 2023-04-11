Fraud prevention, shred event to be held in Sunset Beach

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Sunset Beach announced that a fraud prevention and shred event will take place on Thursday, April 20, at Seaside Methodist Church.

Per the announcement, the event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the church, located at 1300 Seaside Road SW.

Speakers will include:

N.C. Department of Insurance/Senior Medicare Patrol

Cape Fear Area Agency on Aging

Brunswick Senior Resources Inc.

Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program

Social Security Administration

Elder Abuse Prevention Network skit group

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office

Attendees are encouraged to bring documents that need to be shredded. Additionally, snacks will be provided. Those interested in attending are asked to contact Rene at (910) 754-2300 or (910) 754-6224 to RSVP.

