Fraud prevention, shred event to be held in Sunset Beach

By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Sunset Beach announced that a fraud prevention and shred event will take place on Thursday, April 20, at Seaside Methodist Church.

Per the announcement, the event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the church, located at 1300 Seaside Road SW.

Speakers will include:

  • N.C. Department of Insurance/Senior Medicare Patrol
  • Cape Fear Area Agency on Aging
  • Brunswick Senior Resources Inc.
  • Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program
  • Social Security Administration
  • Elder Abuse Prevention Network skit group
  • Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office

Attendees are encouraged to bring documents that need to be shredded. Additionally, snacks will be provided. Those interested in attending are asked to contact Rene at (910) 754-2300 or (910) 754-6224 to RSVP.

