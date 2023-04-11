Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Forever Family: Meet Hayden

Hayden says he would love to go to NASA and wants to be an astronaut.
Hayden says he would love to go to NASA and wants to be an astronaut.(Forever Family)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This week, we would like you to meet Hayden.

“He would absolutely be the energy in a family or the light,” said Danielle, a child advocate. “He’s down to do anything. He loves to go on road trips.

“I think Hayden is a really awesome kid. And I love working with him.”

Hayden says he would love to go to NASA and wants to be an astronaut.

He also loves to play with his toys.

“I like to play with Micromachines and also Hot Wheels,” Hayden said. “It is my favorite brand of toy cars.”

“My dream for him would be for him to find a home where he can truly be his authentic self,” said Danielle. “Where that energy is appreciated, and he can just feel accepted and just relaxed at home.”

To learn more, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nine-banded Armadillo
Wildlife Commission on lookout for armadillos in N.C.
Wilmington police at Godwin Stadium after a dead body was located
Wilmington police investigating death at Godwin Stadium
In addition to police, Duke Energy reports that crews have been working to repair an outage in...
Lane cleared after car hits phone pole along Carolina Beach Road near Stadium Drive
One killed in crash near Bladen-Robeson County line
A new bill can end car emissions tests for most of North Carolina.
NC bill could end car emission tests and require safety inspections every other year

Latest News

Community Classroom
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs donations to buy historical fiction books for students
Sailors arrive at a middle school in Nevada for a previous Navy Week
Navy Week returning to Wilmington after three years
FlowILM at the Cameron Art Museum
Cameron Art Museum to celebrate Earth Day with free ‘FlowILM’ event
Curtis Hardison and Claudia Stack
Pender Co. Library to host local author Curtis Hardison with guest Claudia Stack