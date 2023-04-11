Forever Family: Meet Hayden

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This week, we would like you to meet Hayden.

“He would absolutely be the energy in a family or the light,” said Danielle, a child advocate. “He’s down to do anything. He loves to go on road trips.

“I think Hayden is a really awesome kid. And I love working with him.”

Hayden says he would love to go to NASA and wants to be an astronaut.

He also loves to play with his toys.

“I like to play with Micromachines and also Hot Wheels,” Hayden said. “It is my favorite brand of toy cars.”

“My dream for him would be for him to find a home where he can truly be his authentic self,” said Danielle. “Where that energy is appreciated, and he can just feel accepted and just relaxed at home.”

To learn more, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY.

