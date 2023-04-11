Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: temperatures to rebound soon

By Gabe Ross
Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a frosty start, Your First Alert Forecast for Tuesday afternoon is shaping up to be sunny and mild. Expect high temperatures to ping the upper 60s and lower 70s amid a light northeast wind. Warmer 70s and lower 80s are likely into the weekend.

Rain chances remain slim through late week, as high pressure builds across the Carolinas. Our next chance of rain arrives Friday and lingers through the weekend, with odds for a shower or storm at around 30-40%. Don’t expect a washout but be prepared to slip inside should the need arise.

Additional details in your seven-day forecast here on TV.http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, for a custom-tailored ten-day forecast for any location you choose, tap into the WECT weather app.

