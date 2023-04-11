Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: drier with a warming trend underway

Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Morning, Apr. 11, 2023
By Claire Fry
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Tuesday! After a gorgeous day in the comfortable upper 60s and lower 70s, more sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected through the majority of the workweek. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will likely crest in the deep 70s to near 80 amid a mild south wind.

Rain chances remain slim through late week, as high pressure builds across the Carolinas. Our next chance of rain arrives Friday and lingers through the weekend, with odds for a shower or storm at around 40-50%. Don’t expect a washout but be prepared to slip inside should the need arise.

Additional details in your seven-day forecast are here on TV. http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, for a custom-tailored ten-day forecast for any location you choose, tap into the WECT weather app.

