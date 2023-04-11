Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter to play Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter are set to play a concert with guest JD Simo at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on Friday, August 18.

The two will be performing in Wilmington as part of their See It all American Tour, attempting to set a world record by playing 50 shows in 50 states in under 50 days.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, April 14, on the Live Nation website. You can also buy tickets at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion Box Office on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The concert is branded as part of the REV Rocks Concert Series.

