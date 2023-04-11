Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter to play Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

Devon Allman & Donavon Frankenreiter to play at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Devon Allman & Donavon Frankenreiter to play at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater(Live Nation)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter are set to play a concert with guest JD Simo at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on Friday, August 18.

The two will be performing in Wilmington as part of their See It all American Tour, attempting to set a world record by playing 50 shows in 50 states in under 50 days.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, April 14, on the Live Nation website. You can also buy tickets at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion Box Office on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The concert is branded as part of the REV Rocks Concert Series.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nine-banded Armadillo
Wildlife Commission on lookout for armadillos in N.C.
One killed in crash near Bladen-Robeson County line
A new bill can end car emissions tests for most of North Carolina.
NC bill could end car emission tests and require safety inspections every other year
Terry Bragg, Thomas Dalton and Amy Wright, who will all be honored at the Wilmington Rotary...
Three to be honored at Rotary Club’s “Leaders in Service” awards
Masters of the Mic Hip-Hop 50 Tour and Tedeschi Trucks Band Summer Tour 2023 headed to Wilmington
Hip-Hop 50 Tour, Tedeschi Trucks Band headed to Wilmington

Latest News

Masters of the Mic Hip-Hop 50 Tour and Tedeschi Trucks Band Summer Tour 2023 headed to Wilmington
Hip-Hop 50 Tour, Tedeschi Trucks Band headed to Wilmington
Carli Batson, the former Miss Wilmington and Miss North Carolina who will soon be crowned as...
Carli Batson: Former Miss North Carolina to soon wear the crown as Queen Azalea (“1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)
Cape Fear Community College Wilson Center
CFCC announces 2023-2024 Broadway lineup including Mean Girls, Shrek musicals
Keller Williams' Grateful Grass to play Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass to perform at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater