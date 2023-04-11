Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Critically endangered Amur leopard cub twins born at zoo

The zoo said the cubs were born several weeks ago but are just now emerging from their birthing...
The zoo said the cubs were born several weeks ago but are just now emerging from their birthing den.(San Diego Zoo)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Gray News) – The San Diego Zoo is celebrating its newest and cutest residents – critically endangered Amur leopard twin cubs.

According to the zoo, fewer than 300 of the big cats are estimated to exist in the wild and in captivity, so the births are especially significant.

“Witnessing the birth of Amur leopards is always an emotional experience,” zoo care manager Gaylene Thomas said. “There are so few of them left in their native habitat that every birth carries so much weight—and every living individual promises a glimmer of hope.”

The zoo said the cubs were born several weeks ago but are just now emerging from their birthing den.

Wildlife care specialists have been monitoring the twins through a remote camera system, analyzing their behaviors and documenting their development.

“We are absolutely thrilled with the progress made by the cubs,” Thomas said. “They have grown so much and have already started showcasing their unique personalities.”

The cubs are expected to have their first full veterinary exam soon where the zoo specialists will learn more, including their sex.

The leopards were born as part of a breeding recommendation through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Amur Leopard Species Survival Plan.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, illegal poaching and habitat loss are behind the decimation of the Amur leopard population, which is native to Russia and China.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nine-banded Armadillo
Wildlife Commission on lookout for armadillos in N.C.
One killed in crash near Bladen-Robeson County line
A new bill can end car emissions tests for most of North Carolina.
NC bill could end car emission tests and require safety inspections every other year
Terry Bragg, Thomas Dalton and Amy Wright, who will all be honored at the Wilmington Rotary...
Three to be honored at Rotary Club’s “Leaders in Service” awards
Masters of the Mic Hip-Hop 50 Tour and Tedeschi Trucks Band Summer Tour 2023 headed to Wilmington
Hip-Hop 50 Tour, Tedeschi Trucks Band headed to Wilmington

Latest News

FlowILM at the Cameron Art Museum
Cameron Art Museum to celebrate Earth Day with free ‘FlowILM’ event
Police say the Louisville shooting suspect bought his gun legally a week ago; body camera video...
Police: Louisville shooting suspect bought gun legally a week ago
The New Orleans Police Department said officer Trevor Abney died over the weekend.
Officer who survived being shot in head 2 years ago dies from complications, officials say
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a groundbreaking for a new Intel computer chip...
Democrats tap Chicago for 2024 convention, cite critical Midwest
An ironworker guides a beam during construction of a building in Norristown, Pa., Wednesday,...
IMF: Prolonged high inflation dims outlook for world economy