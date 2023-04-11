Cornelius community pauses to mark Madalina Cojocari’s 12th birthday

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - It has been five months since 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari was last seen while she was on her school bus in Cornelius.

Tuesday is Madalina’s 12th birthday, and after five months with so many questions and very few answers, the community will recognize the day.

On Tuesday night, Cornelius Police officers and the chief, along with many residents, will come together to celebrate the child.

Video shows Madalina getting off the school bus on Nov. 21, 2022. However, her parents didn’t report her missing until almost a month later, on Dec. 15.

Madalina’s mother, Diana Cojocari, and her stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, are behind bars for failing to report her missing.

Police have charged Diana Cojocari, left, and Christopher Palmiter, right, for failing to report the disappearance of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, who has been missing since Nov. 23. (Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office and Cornelius Police Department)

Officers searched Diana Cojocari’s car and family home for any evidence of drugs, travel or a crime in mid-February, ultimately finding multiple passports for the mother and daughter, along with a Moldovan debit card.

Last month, documents revealed Diana Cojocari contacted a relative asking him to “smuggle” her and Madalina away.

Former FBI assistant director Chris Swecker, who is not involved with this case, said because Madalina’s parents aren’t talking, it’s making this case much harder to solve.

“As long as they hold together, it’s going to be very difficult to get to the bottom of this,” Swecker said. “The physical evidence – maybe there’s some in the house, maybe there isn’t. They’ve searched the house. They obviously suspect the parents, as parents, rightfully so, are the primary suspects here. But, when you have a couple like this holding together, until one of them breaks it’s going to be very difficult to solve the case.”

In Madalina’s neighborhood, yellow ribbons covered rows of mailboxes and neighbors wrapped pillars at her home in yellow ribbon. Others left gifts for her like flowers and a teddy bear.

Madalina’s neighbors say this has been a difficult time, but they have not lost hope Madalina will return safely.

“We’re praying that she’s safe an alive and well,” Victoria Bay neighbor Chris Oates said. “We’re praying that anything that has been done to her will be called into account and that whoever is involved in this will have justice. But we’re also praying for them as well because they have a lot to answer for and they’re going to need God’s help.”

The Cornelius Police chief is expected to provide an update on the case Tuesday at 5 p.m. Then, Madalina’s birthday celebration will happen at 6 p.m.

