COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs donations to buy historical fiction books for students

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A teacher at Leland Middle School is hoping to inspire her students to read more about history. Karen Atkinson wants to purchase historical fiction books through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

“Historical fiction affords students the opportunity to engage with characters as they travel through history,” Atkinson said. “This allows for students’ minds and imaginations to grow as inquiry takes place.”

Ms. Atkinson needs $594 to purchase the books she believes will get her students’ attention.

“Class sets of ‘The Book Thief’ and ‘Suspect Red’ will capture my student’s interests and show them some sides of World War II and the McCarthy Era that they might be unaware of,” Atkinson said on her DonorsChoose page.

Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will buy the novels and have them delivered to Leland Middle School.

If you would like to make a donation, click here.

