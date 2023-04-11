Charlotte woman finds her car on fire, believes it was targeted

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte woman is asking for proof that her car was not intentionally set on fire.

Helen Connor, who lives in the Robinsdale Apartments in northeast Charlotte, says she had no issues with her 2012 Buick Enclave before learning the car caught fire.

Connor, a single mother of five, says she believes someone targeted her vehicle and set fire to it.

“I would like to know who did this to my vehicle, what was the reason for doing this to my vehicle and I want to let whoever did it know they have to be responsible for their actions,” Connor said.

A Charlotte woman is trying to learn why her 2012 Buick Enclave suddenly caught fire over the weekend. (Source: WBTV)

Connor noted she parked her car in a parking spot in her apartment complex’s parking lot early Saturday morning. She then says nearly an hour and a half later, she was told by neighbors that her car was on fire.

She added that firefighters told her the fire may have started from an electrical issue, but says she works on her car herself and believes differently.

“I have small five children who have to go to the doctor and I need my car daily. And, it was nothing wrong with my car. It was nothing wrong with my car,” Connor, who has filed a report with police, said.

There are multiple security cameras along the property. Connor is hoping they’ll reveal if someone was caught in the act.

WBTV is working to get that video and has reached out to the housing authority Inlivian and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, and filed a public records request.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.