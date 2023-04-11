Carolina Beach Town Council to consider request from Veggie Wagon, allowing more vending carts

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Town Council is set to meet on Tuesday, April 11, to discuss a request brought by the owner of Veggie Wagon and allow more beach vending carts.

Veggie Wagon is one of a few businesses in Carolina Beach zoned in the Neighborhood Business (NB) district, and owner Maxwell Sussman is asking for on-premise alcohol sales to be allowed by right in businesses within that district.

He wants to apply for an on-premise wine and malt beverage permit, but the existing ordinance would categorize that use as a standard restaurant, bar or brewery. The Veggie Wagon is a retail establishment, and Sussman says it doesn’t fall under the category of a restaurant or a brewery.

Instead, he proposes adding an ‘on-premise wine shop’ to the allowed uses in the zoning district. Veggie Wagon already has an off-premise wine and malt beverage permit.

Another proposed ordinance would increase the number of non-motorized vending carts allowed on the beach from six to eight. Town staff presented the ordinance at a workshop on March 28.

There were two vendors on the cart waitlist at the time of the workshop, and another has since been added.

“Each permit allows one non-motorized cart to access the beach strand. Additionally, six permits authorize vendors to sell fishing equipment, food, beverages, camping equipment, firewood, sundries, and beach apparel on Freeman Park. For the past couple of years only two of those permits have been used because of the pinch point limiting full access to Freeman Park,” states the request.

The request also says that the Fire Department doesn’t believe adding two more vending spots will cause any safety hazards of concern.

You can find the full agenda packet for Tuesday’s meeting on the Carolina Beach website.

