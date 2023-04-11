Senior Connect
Cape Fear Raptor Center dissolving education team services

Cape Fear Raptor Center
Cape Fear Raptor Center(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - After more than a decade, the Cape Fear Raptor Center announced this week that its education team will be dissolving its services.

The center will no longer have its special use permit from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that grants it permission to keep non-releasable raptors for educational purposes.

“The effects of COVID 19 were drastically felt by Cape Fear Raptor Center’s all-volunteer run organization, with significant decreases in both volunteer numbers and donations,” the center said in a news release. “Because of this and the ability of other organizations in southeastern North Carolina to provide this educational service, the raptor ambassadors permitted by Cape Fear Raptor Center will be transferred to other area raptor educators holding permits with USFWS.”

Joni Shimp with the Center says she’ll continue to help other rehabilitators in the area care for injured raptors.

“Cape Fear Raptor Center’s Rehabilitation Department will continue to help injured raptors in the area through surgical and medical support of other USFWS permitted raptor rehabilitators throughout the East,” the news release states. “Dr. Joni Shimp continues to provide services for Cape Fear Raptor Center’s Rehabilitation Department through Rocky Point Animal Hospital’s facility.”

