Cameron Art Museum to celebrate Earth Day with free ‘FlowILM’ event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cameron Art Museum announced that an Earth Day event will be hosted on Saturday, April 22 at the museum.

According to the announcement, “FlowILM” will take place from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and will be free for the public to attend. The event will feature artists, scientists, local nonprofits and University of North Carolina Wilmington labs and programs that focus on local and global water issues.

“FlowILM is a free community art event committed to articulating the un/stable relationships between organisms, environments, creativity & technology,” stated the museum in the announcement. “This event takes place in celebration of Earth Day, featuring aquatic organisms unique to the Cape Fear coastal ecosystem. Creative work can be experienced on the museum’s exterior walls and landscapes and visitors are encouraged to meander the museum grounds exploring biologically and ecologically inspired art and performance.”

From 6 to 8 p.m., labs and participating organizations will present their research, focusing on educational and family-oriented activities and live music. From 8 to 9:30 p.m., the event will feature live performances, sculptures, dance and light, and sound work.

A local food truck and CAM Café will offer food and refreshments during the event.

Ahead of FlowILM, the museum will screen three short films on Thursday, April 20. This event is also free to attend, although CAM suggests a $10 donation.

Films to be shown include:

Confluence at 6:30 p.m., which focuses on the Confluence/Algae Society 2022 exhibition at CAM;

FlowILM following the first screening, which showcases the 2022 FlowILM event;

Freedom Hill at 7 p.m., including a Q&A with Director Dr. Britt Moore and Deborah Dicks Maxwell afterwards.

“Freedom Hill introduces the present day impact of climate change alongside environmental justice,” stated CAM. “Princeville, NC is the first town incorporated by freed, formerly enslaved Africans in America. This historical significance sits on a precipice: it is gradually being washed away. Freedom Hill is a short documentary exploring the environmental racism washing away the town of under 2,000.”

Cameron Art Museum is located at 3201 S 17th St. in Wilmington. For more information, please visit the event website.

