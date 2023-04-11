Business owner shares concerns as Topsail Beach leaders consider paid parking

TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Paid parking could be coming to one of the only beach towns left where it’s free to park as commissioners in Topsail Beach are set to continue discussions on the matter at Wednesday’s meeting.

“One of the reasons we were looking at this was a way to reduce current and future tax increases but it may not be the only solution,” said Mayor Steve Smith.

Commissioners held a public hearing about paid parking in late March to give neighbors a chance to hear about the proposal and ask questions. The proposed plans are also available on the town’s website.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Kate MacDonald, who owns Patio Playground. “Paid parking is just a horrendous idea. We have a very unique, small area down here. It’s not like Oak Island. It’s not like Carolina Beach. It’s not like Wrightsville or Surf City. We are so small down here and this is just going to crumble our businesses.

For the last 70 years, customers have visited Patio Playground for ice cream and a game of putt-putt. Some ride bikes to the family-friendly spot while others make use of the parking spaces on the right-of-way. MacDonald fears that will soon change as commissioners continue to discuss paid parking.

According to the proposal on the town’s website, the parking lots surrounding MacDonald’s business will become paid lots while the right-of-way spots surrounding the property becomes free parking. MacDonald worries that will send beachgoers into the right-of-way to avoid paying, leaving nothing for her customers.

Although Mayor Smith says paid parking could bring more revenue into the town’s bottom line, MacDonald says the idea could mean bad news for hers.

“People don’t like to get out and walk in the hot sun,” said MacDonald. “To pay $25, or even $5, to come to get a cone for $4.50? It’s not going to happen.”

“If you’re just going to the beach, you want to bring your beach bag but not necessarily have cash on you,” said Hallie Grubb, who is visiting Topsail Beach. “It just adds a whole other hassle to it.”

That’s not where MacDonald’s concerns end. A map of the proposal shows it would keep people from parking in front of oceanfront homes but not those on the sound side.

“So it’s the ‘haves,’ who live over here on the ocean who don’t have to have people parking in their yards, and then the people over on the sound, who are the ‘have-nots,’ said MacDonald.

Town commissioners will not make any final decisions on paid parking on Wednesday. Mayor Smith simply hopes the board will get to hear from neighbors about what pros and cons they want the town to consider.

