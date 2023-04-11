Brunswick Co. Commissioners want Board of Elections to withdraw from national alliance; Democratic leader disagrees

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Commissioners want the county’s Board of Elections to pull out of the U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence. The group aims to provide secure elections and increased voter accessibility and recently named the county as one of 10 “centers for election excellence.”

The all-Republican Board of Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution last month saying the county should avoid groups that could have partisan motives and provide private money to fund elections.

Brunswick County Democratic Party Chairman Eric Terashima says commissioners should welcome the chance to work with the alliance.

“Whenever we can cross-collaborate across the country with a national organization for best practices for free and fair elections, why wouldn’t we want to take advantage of that? Absolutely, we should,” Terashima said.

A concern among commissioners is that the alliance is funded by “Mark Zuckerburg and other tech billionaires.” According to the alliance’s website, a partner organization, the Center for Tech and Civic Life, has been supported by companies including Facebook and Google.

Terashima says Brunswick County was chosen to be part of the alliance for good reason.

“The fact that there are well over 3,000 counties across the United States and Brunswick County Board of Elections was voted as one of the top 10 best in the country speaks volumes about how good our Board of Elections actually is,” said Terashima.

Commissioner Frank Williams, who introduced the resolution, says the goal is to keep private money out of elections. Elections Director Sara LaVere told WECT last month she has seen no evidence of partisan motives in her work with the alliance.

“I stand by our position that private money has no place in the administration of our elections,” said Williams. “The fact that the opposing party is so passionate about defending the use of private money in our elections demonstrates the importance of keeping it out.”

The Brunswick County Board of Elections is made up of three Democrats and Two Republicans. Its next meeting is set for April 18 at 2 p.m. at the Brunswick County Government Complex.

