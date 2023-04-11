Azalea Fest attendees can have coins appraised, learn about foreign currency at Cape Fear Coin Show

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Residents and visitors attending this year’s Azalea Festival can stop by the Cape Fear Coin Show Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16, to, among other things, learn about foreign currency and have their own coins appraised.

“A fun-filled, family event! Children are given free foreign coins to learn about currency and foreign countries, and more than 30 dealers from several surrounding states are on hand to appraise, buy, sell and trade coins, currency, and other numismatic items,” stated the Azalea Festival website. “If you have a special coin, medal, gold, silver, or paper money that you want to know more about, or you just want to see some of the beautiful coins on display, come visit the coin show, have fun and find out!”

According to the announcement, the show will also feature:

Opportunities to pan for gold with the Gold History Corporation;

A “Kid’s Korner” with free games and prizes;

A Boy Scout Merit Badge Clinic;

Education on Confederate money, hosted by David Meisky.

The show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Elks Lodge, located at 5102 Oleander Drive in Wilmington.

This year, the Azalea Festival announced that Mexico would be their honored country for the inaugural International Blooms program, which seeks to highlight one country every year through a variety of events.

“While the Azalea Festival will continue to showcase the many diverse cultures of our area at every Azalea Festival, through the new International Blooms program, the Festival will now also specifically highlight one country each year,” stated the event website. “In efforts to ensure each country is represented authentically, the Azalea Festival will work with ambassadors and citizens who have that country’s heritage.”

As part of the new International Blooms program, new 20 peso banknotes, commemorating the country’s 200th anniversary of independence from Spain, will be on display at the Cape Fear Coin Show.

For more information about this event, please visit the Azalea Festival website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.