Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Avalanche kills 6, including mountain guides, in French Alps

The avalanche rolled down the Armancette glacier in Contamines-Montjoie, almost 20 miles southwest of Chamonix. (Source: Les Contamines/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — The death toll from Sunday’s avalanche in the French Alps rose to six, including two mountain guides, local authorities said Monday.

The prosecutor’s office in Bonneville, in the Haute-Savoie region, said the body of a sixth person was found after searches resumed on Monday morning.

The prefecture of Haute-Savoie said one person was sent to the hospital with minor injuries. Eight other people were found unharmed.

No details have been provided on the identity of the victims.

The avalanche on Sunday rolled down the Armancette glacier in Contamines-Montjoie, in the Haute-Savoie region, almost 20 miles southwest of Chamonix.

The Alps are a prime vacation spot over France’s Easter long weekend. The local France-Bleu radio station put the size of the avalanche at 3,280 feet long and 328 feet wide.

National weather agency Meteo France had not issued a specific avalanche warning for Sunday, assessing the risk as “limited.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nine-banded Armadillo
Wildlife Commission on lookout for armadillos in N.C.
One killed in crash near Bladen-Robeson County line
A new bill can end car emissions tests for most of North Carolina.
NC bill could end car emission tests and require safety inspections every other year
Terry Bragg, Thomas Dalton and Amy Wright, who will all be honored at the Wilmington Rotary...
Three to be honored at Rotary Club’s “Leaders in Service” awards
Masters of the Mic Hip-Hop 50 Tour and Tedeschi Trucks Band Summer Tour 2023 headed to Wilmington
Hip-Hop 50 Tour, Tedeschi Trucks Band headed to Wilmington

Latest News

The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying output from...
Biden administration seeks input on AI safety measures
An ironworker guides a beam during construction of a building in Norristown, Pa., Wednesday,...
IMF: Prolonged high inflation dims outlook for world economy
Wilmington Police Department officers were dispatched to Godwin Stadium for a death...
Wilmington police investigating death at Godwin Stadium
FILE - This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022,...
Key lawmakers win access to mishandled classified docs
A vigil at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Louisville. This is where Josh Barrick, one of the...
Church of Louisville mass shooting victim leans on faith following tragic loss