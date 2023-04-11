Authorities responding following incident along Carolina Beach Road near Stadium Drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities in Wilmington are responding to an incident along Carolina Beach Road near its intersection with Stadium Drive.

According to a representative with the Wilmington Police Department, a single car accident occurred earlier in the area. It is unknown at this time if there were any injuries as a result.

In addition to police, Duke Energy reports that crews have been working to repair an outage in the area since approximately 7:05 a.m.

Traffic in the area is experiencing notable delays at this time.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.