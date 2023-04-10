Senior Connect
Wildlife Commission on lookout for armadillos in N.C.

Nine-banded Armadillo
Nine-banded Armadillo(Marcelo Morena | Shutterstock)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - If you spot an armadillo in North Carolina, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission wants to know.

The Commission is asking anyone who observes a nine-banded armadillo in the state to participate in the NC Armadillo project by uploading and sharing your photos or download the iNaturalist app.

You also can email your information in to armadillo@ncwildlife.org. Be sure to include the following details:

  • A photo of the armadillo (if available)
  • When it was observed (date and time)
  • The location where it was observed (GPS coordinates are best, but a detailed location description is acceptable)

“Armadillos lack thick insulation and must dig for most foods,” a news release states. “Freezing conditions can cause them to starve or freeze to death, so mild winter temperature conditions are ideal for them. Given that North Carolina is experiencing fewer long stretches of below-freezing weather, armadillos are expanding northward.”

Armadillos, which are native to Central and South America, have gradually expanded their range into the southeastern U.S. The agency received the first confirmed sighting of a nine-banded armadillo in Macon County 2007. In the last 16 years, it has received more than 898 reports in 70 counties.

“Whether armadillos continue spreading beyond their current range will be largely determined by climate,” according to Colleen Olfenbuttel, the Commission’s black bear and furbearer biologist. “The number of counties with confirmed observations is 28, stretching from Cherokee to Dare counties. This makes it likely the armadillo is expanding its range naturally throughout North Carolina, rather than being helped by human intervention.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

