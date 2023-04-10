Veteran stand down and career fair to be held at CFCC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A veteran stand down and career fair will be held at Cape Fear Community College on Wednesday, April 12, at Daniels Hall on the 5th Floor of Union Station.

Some of the event’s sponsors are CFCC, Lowes Foods, Mission BBQ, Krispy Kreme, Yellow Truck Coffee Company, Freedom Sailing and Hill & Klutch Studio. New Hanover County NC Works and the Cape Fear Workforce Development Board are hosting the event.

Over 40 employers will be showcased at the fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the employment opportunities are listed on the NC Works website.

Available resources include VA benefits and services assistance, counseling, social services, haircuts, health screenings and more.

“Job seekers are encouraged to contact the NCWorks Career Center for assistance with resumes, interviewing skills, and to learn about career training opportunities at NewHanoverCounty@NCWorks.gov or (910) 251-5777 (Wilmington).” states a release from the CFWDB.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.