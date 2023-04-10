Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Veteran stand down and career fair to be held at CFCC

Veteran stand down and career fair to be held at CFCC on Wednesday, April 12
Veteran stand down and career fair to be held at CFCC on Wednesday, April 12(Cape Fear Workforce Development Board)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A veteran stand down and career fair will be held at Cape Fear Community College on Wednesday, April 12, at Daniels Hall on the 5th Floor of Union Station.

Some of the event’s sponsors are CFCC, Lowes Foods, Mission BBQ, Krispy Kreme, Yellow Truck Coffee Company, Freedom Sailing and Hill & Klutch Studio. New Hanover County NC Works and the Cape Fear Workforce Development Board are hosting the event.

Over 40 employers will be showcased at the fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the employment opportunities are listed on the NC Works website.

Available resources include VA benefits and services assistance, counseling, social services, haircuts, health screenings and more.

“Job seekers are encouraged to contact the NCWorks Career Center for assistance with resumes, interviewing skills, and to learn about career training opportunities at NewHanoverCounty@NCWorks.gov or (910) 251-5777 (Wilmington).” states a release from the CFWDB.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed in crash near Bladen-Robeson County line
Kids will also be able to enjoy the new Strawberry jam on April 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at...
NC Strawberry Festival to hold 90th celebration
Man rips shirt off Jimmy John's worker in Wilmington
Watch: Employee’s shirt ripped off by customer at Jimmy John’s in Wilmington
Fifth grader surprised with new suit for Easter weekend.
Fifth grader asks for new suit so he can go to church for Easter Sunday
Planning documents for a proposed Wawa in Wilmington
Rezoning request for proposed Wawa headed to Wilmington City Council

Latest News

Family-friendly event at Waterman’s Brewing Company to support shark research
Bowling ball and pins
Residents react to Cardinal Lanes Bowling Alley’s upcoming closing
Sailors arrive at a middle school in Nevada for a previous Navy Week
Navy Week returning to Wilmington after three years
Easter festivities planned for southeastern N.C. communities