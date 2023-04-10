Three to be honored at Rotary Club’s “Leaders in Service” awards

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Rotary Club will present awards to three people at its 2023 “Leaders in Service” awards on May 4.

Battleship North Carolina Director Capt. Terry Bragg was chosen to receive an award in the governmental category.

“When he took that job, our state’s number one tourist attraction was in poor shape, its hull deteriorating and badly in need of repairs. Capt. Bragg oversaw a campaign that raised millions in private funds to save the ship,” states an announcement from the club. “Now, he is working to establish a living shoreline along Battleship Park’s Cape Fear River bank to mitigate serious flooding that often affects the ship’s access road and parking lot.”

Dr. Thomas Dalton, founder of Wilmington’s Eden Village housing complex, was chosen to receive an award in the non-profit category.

“A hospital anesthesiologist, Dr. Dalton has been doing volunteer medical work for the past 25 years. Each of his trips to the Dominican Republic, Brazil, and Kenya lasts from two to six weeks,” states the announcement. “He brought the Eden Village model to Wilmington, enlisting corporate and civic partners to create housing for homeless hospital patients. Under development since May 2020, Eden Village Wilmington is a small gated community of 31 small homes, expected to welcome its first residents later this year.”

Amy Wright, founder of Bitty & Beau’s coffee shop, was chosen to receive an award in the private-sector category.

“Since 2016, that one shop with a staff of 40 has grown into a chain with 17 locations and more than 400 employees,” states the announcement. “Her business exemplifies Rotary’s values of “Service Above Self” and diversity, equity, and inclusion. Amy Wright and her husband have dedicated their lives to making the world a better place for their two children with Down syndrome and others living with disabilities.”

The Leaders in Service awards gala will support a variety of causes, including educational support at local schools, supporting programs and Williston Middle School and more. You can buy tickets or sponsorships on the Rotary Club website.

