Smoke detectors credited for quick response to Elizabethtown fire

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Elizabethtown Fire Department said working smoke detectors played a key role in a quick response to a house fire Monday.

According to a Facebook post from the EFD, Station 55 was dispatched to a possible structure fire at 100 Jones Street just after 9 a.m. Town of White Lake Fire Department, Dublin Volunteer Fire Department and Clarkton Fire Department were dispatched as mutual aid.

“Personnel with B-Shift on Engine 552 and volunteers responded and had arrived only minutes later to find smoke showing from the gable ends of the home,” the Facebook post states. “Crew members quickly determined that there was an active room and contents fire that the occupant had been working to bring until control for some time.

“The fire was quickly controlled before the entire home could be affected. Personnel report that the occupant was asleep at the time of the fire and credits having working smoke detectors with early detection of the fire. He was able to wake up, assess the situation and safely get out of the home.”

The Red Cross currently is assisting the occupant of the home.

