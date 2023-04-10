Shred your documents for free at two locations on Friday, April 14

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Senior Resource Center and Castle Hayne Baptist Church will host a free shredding event on Friday, April 14.

The drive-thru event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until the truck is full, according to New Hanover County. The Senior Resource Center is located at 2222 S. College Rd. in Wilmington, and the church is at 4544 Parmelee Rd. in Castle Hayne.

You can bring a maximum of four boxes/bags per vehicle of paper, folders, paperclips, staples, binder clips or hanging file folders to shred.

Attendees will also be given tips on protecting themselves from identity theft and fraud.

The event is being organized by the Cape Fear Council of Governments Area Agency on Aging, NHC Sheriff’s Office, NHC Senior Resource Center and the Cape Fear Elder Abuse Prevention Network.

