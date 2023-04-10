Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Shred your documents for free at two locations on Friday, April 14

(Pixabay)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Senior Resource Center and Castle Hayne Baptist Church will host a free shredding event on Friday, April 14.

The drive-thru event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until the truck is full, according to New Hanover County. The Senior Resource Center is located at 2222 S. College Rd. in Wilmington, and the church is at 4544 Parmelee Rd. in Castle Hayne.

You can bring a maximum of four boxes/bags per vehicle of paper, folders, paperclips, staples, binder clips or hanging file folders to shred.

Attendees will also be given tips on protecting themselves from identity theft and fraud.

The event is being organized by the Cape Fear Council of Governments Area Agency on Aging, NHC Sheriff’s Office, NHC Senior Resource Center and the Cape Fear Elder Abuse Prevention Network.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed in crash near Bladen-Robeson County line
Kids will also be able to enjoy the new Strawberry jam on April 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at...
NC Strawberry Festival to hold 90th celebration
Man rips shirt off Jimmy John's worker in Wilmington
Watch: Employee’s shirt ripped off by customer at Jimmy John’s in Wilmington
Fifth grader surprised with new suit for Easter weekend.
Fifth grader asks for new suit so he can go to church for Easter Sunday
Planning documents for a proposed Wawa in Wilmington
Rezoning request for proposed Wawa headed to Wilmington City Council

Latest News

The New Hanover County Board of Education voted in 1968 to close Williston Senior High School,...
Williston Senior High students to receive the graduation they lost 55 years ago
A picnic shelter at Long Leaf Park
Wilmington Earth Day Festival to be held at Long Leaf Park
The Brunswick County seal.
About 14,000 gallons of untreated wastewater spill near Southport
Most kids are looking forward to an Easter basket with some candy in it this weekend, but one...
Fifth grader asks for new suit so he can go to church for Easter Sunday