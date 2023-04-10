‘Red White & Blue Shrimp-a-roo’ fundraiser to benefit NC 4th of July Festival

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The ‘Red White & Blue Shrimp-a-roo’ fundraiser will be held on Sunday, May 7 at American Fish Company to benefit the NC 4th of July Festival.

Doors will open at 4 p.m. and food will be served starting at 5 p.m. The event will have a cash bar, and each ticket includes shrimp boil, fried shrimp, shrimp ‘n grits, chicken, BBQ pork and more.

R&R is set to provide live music, and guests can take part in a 50/50 raffle.

Tickets are priced at $55 online and $75 at the door.

“The NC 4th of July Festival is a non profit organization. While municipal, county and state entities support the festival through the donations of services the festival needs funds to continue to offer most of its activities for free. Financial support of the Festival through fundraisers, merchandise sales and sponsorship is what supports the FREE activities like the bands, fireworks, parade and more,” states the NC 4th of July Festival website.

