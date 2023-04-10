Pender Arts Council to host gala and art show opening on April 29

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender Arts Council will host its Southern Swamp Soirée and begin the 2023 Springfest Art Show and Sale on Saturday, April 29.

From 7 to 10 p.m., the gala will feature savory hors d’oeuvres, local wine and beer, and live music and entertainment by Chip Davis and his Southern Swamp Boogie at the Old Dees Drug Store building in Burgaw at 111 S. Wright St.

Also during the gala, there will be “book signings by local authors, Claudia Stack (School Belongs to Me), Curtis Hardison (Griot: The Evolution of Edgecombe) and Gary E. Turawick (Born in Reconstruction - The Story of Pender County 1524-2010) all under the mossy canopy of a Carolina starlit sky!” according to an announcement by the Pender Arts Council.

The Springfest Art Show and Sale will run through Saturday, May 6 on the Courthouse Square. The PAC welcomes all artists living in Pender County to apply.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online.

“Mark your calendars to join us on this wonderful night celebrating the local arts and diverse cultures of Pender County,” states the announcement.

