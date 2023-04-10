Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

NASCAR driver arrested in Mooresville for assault, suspended from racing

Cody Ware
Cody Ware(Iredell Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office arrested NASCAR Cup Series driver Cody Ware on Monday who now faces charges of assault by strangulation and assault on a female.

According to jail records, he was booked into the Iredell Detention Facility on Monday morning and a judge set a $3,000 bond for Ware.

On Monday afternoon Ware posted his bond and was released from jail, he had a first appearance Monday as well and future court dates are currently unknown, according to the ICSO.

NASCAR issued a statement on Monday announcing Ware is suspended indefinitely.

“Ware sat out this weekend’s event at Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt track, with Rick Ware Racing — the Cup Series’ team owned by his father — releasing a statement Saturday morning that the 27-year-old driver had stepped away “to focus on a personal matter,” according to a NASCAR statement.

“Ware has raced in the Cup Series since 2017. His best finish in 97 career starts is sixth place last August at Daytona International Speedway,” according to NASCAR.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nine-banded Armadillo
Wildlife Commission on lookout for armadillos in N.C.
One killed in crash near Bladen-Robeson County line
A new bill can end car emissions tests for most of North Carolina.
NC bill could end car emission tests and require safety inspections every other year
Terry Bragg, Thomas Dalton and Amy Wright, who will all be honored at the Wilmington Rotary...
Three to be honored at Rotary Club’s “Leaders in Service” awards
Masters of the Mic Hip-Hop 50 Tour and Tedeschi Trucks Band Summer Tour 2023 headed to Wilmington
Hip-Hop 50 Tour, Tedeschi Trucks Band headed to Wilmington

Latest News

Billboards are displayed across the Charlotte area for missing 12-year-old Madalina Cojocari.
Cornelius community pauses to mark Madalina Cojocari’s 12th birthday
Patio Playground owner Kate MacDonald worries it may soon be more difficult for her customers...
Business owner shares concerns as Topsail Beach leaders consider paid parking
55 years after the school board's decision, alumni from Williston's last two classes will get...
Williston Senior High students to receive the graduation they lost 55 years ago
“It never gets any easier:” Daughter frustrated as her mother’s killer considered for parole program
Patricia Sue Ward Smith
“It never gets any easier:” Daughter frustrated as her mother’s killer considered for parole program