“It never gets any easier:” Daughter frustrated as her mother’s killer considered for parole program

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Patricia Sue Ward Smith was found dead in New Hanover County more than 30 years ago. One of the men convicted of killing her, Billy Ellis, is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder and rape. He was convicted in New Hanover County in 1992.

“She was only 29 years old,” said Ward Smith’s daughter, Cora Cartrette. “Before all this happened, she was trying to get her life together. She was going back to school to get her GED, just trying to start a whole new life.”

Cartrette, who was 11 years old when her mother was killed, says her live has not been the same since that day.

“They might have left her out there in the woods like a piece of trash, but she wasn’t,” Cartrette said. “She was an amazing human being and she would do anything for anybody. She was the glue to our family. When she passed away, things changed.”

Ellis was convicted before North Carolina passed the Structured Sentencing Act, which eliminates parole for those given a life sentence for crimes committed after October 1, 1994, he could be eligible for parole.

The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission are investigating Ellis’ participation in the Mutual Agreement Parole Program, which would the Ellis access to educational and vocational services prior to parole release in order to ease their reentry to society. A spokesperson for the Department of Adult Corrections says this program typically lasts two to three years prior to release.

“Information gathered during the investigation from persons for and against parole of the individual, as well as the facts of the case, will be considered by the Commission in making its decision,” the commission said in a news release.

“Every time he comes up for parole it’s like a slap in the face and we got to go through this all over again,” Cartrette said.

Cartrette says she has written letters to the parole commission about Ellis, but claims she has not received a response to any of these letters since 2007.

“We deal with it every single day. We have pictures and things like that, but it never gets any easier,” she said.

Cartrette believes Ellis should not get a second chance.

“He took a life and he took our mother,” she said. “We won’t ever get that back, ever. That’s not okay.”

