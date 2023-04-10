Senior Connect
Hip-Hop 50 Tour, Tedeschi Trucks Band headed to Wilmington

Masters of the Mic Hip-Hop 50 Tour and Tedeschi Trucks Band Summer Tour 2023 headed to Wilmington
Masters of the Mic Hip-Hop 50 Tour and Tedeschi Trucks Band Summer Tour 2023 headed to Wilmington(Live Nation, Masters of the Mic, Tedeschi Trucks)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Live Oak Bank Pavilion is set to host the Hip-Hop 50 Tour featuring Big Daddy Kane, Doug E. Fresh, KRS-One, Rakim and Slick Rick and a concert with the Tedeschi Trucks Band this concert season.

The Masters of the Mic Hip-Hop 50 Tour will stop at the venue on Saturday, Aug. 19. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on the Live Nation website.

The Tedeschi Trucks Band will perform on Thursday, Sept. 7, and tickets will go on sale this Friday at the some time online. You can buy tickets on Thursday with the presale code “VINYL”.

You can also purchase tickets for these concerts once they go on sale at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion Box Office on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Both concerts are branded as part of the Reeds Jewelers Concert Series and were announced on the venue’s Twitter page.

