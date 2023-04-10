Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Girl, 5, shot and killed on San Francisco Bay Area highway

The entire highway was closed during the investigation, but some lanes reopened after about an...
The entire highway was closed during the investigation, but some lanes reopened after about an hour.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — A 5-year-old girl was killed in a weekend shooting on a highway in the San Francisco Bay Area, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. Saturday in southbound lanes of Interstate 880 near Milpitas, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The child was taken to a hospital, where she later died, ABC 7 News reported.

The entire highway was closed during the investigation, but some lanes reopened after about an hour.

Authorities were also investigating a separate shooting around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in nearby Fremont, the news station reported. Nobody was hurt in that incident.

Three suspects were later arrested in connection with the Fremont shooting, and a gun was recovered, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department.

Investigators were trying to determine if the two shootings were connected.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed in crash near Bladen-Robeson County line
Kids will also be able to enjoy the new Strawberry jam on April 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at...
NC Strawberry Festival to hold 90th celebration
Man rips shirt off Jimmy John's worker in Wilmington
Watch: Employee’s shirt ripped off by customer at Jimmy John’s in Wilmington
Fifth grader surprised with new suit for Easter weekend.
Fifth grader asks for new suit so he can go to church for Easter Sunday
Planning documents for a proposed Wawa in Wilmington
Rezoning request for proposed Wawa headed to Wilmington City Council

Latest News

A third lawmaker survived expulsion by a single vote.
Constituents support 2 Tenn. lawmakers expelled for gun protest
FILE - A boy looks at a memorial for Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow in Rexburg, Idaho, on...
Jury to hear claims in Idaho slain kids’ case
Former Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, and former Rep. Justin...
Nashville council to vote on restoring ousted state lawmaker
This image provided by the Houston Police Department shows Lydell Grant, a Houston man declared...
Texas man declared innocent in slaying now arrested in another