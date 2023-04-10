First Alert Forecast: drier & warmer for the new week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you early on this Monday. Wilmington picked up a helpful 2.15″ of rain over the Easter holiday weekend, with other sports variably between locally between the 1-3″ mark! Your First Alert forecast for the new week opens on a chilly but dry note.

WELCOMED RAIN: Check out some of the highest reported rain tallies across southeastern NC! pic.twitter.com/of2OOP10Ke — WECT Weather (@WECTWeather) April 9, 2023

Expect daytime highs to regularly ping the 60s and 70s in the days ahead under part to mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will dip into the middle and lower 40s with some inland 30s possible early on. Widespread frost looks unlikely, but be alert to any inland frost bulletins that may be posed.

Rain chances will remain near zero for much of the time. Higher rain chances return ahead of the weekend.

Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast:

