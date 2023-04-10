Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: drier & warmer for the new week

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Apr. 9, 2023
By Gabe Ross
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you early on this Monday. Wilmington picked up a helpful 2.15″ of rain over the Easter holiday weekend, with other sports variably between locally between the 1-3″ mark! Your First Alert forecast for the new week opens on a chilly but dry note.

Expect daytime highs to regularly ping the 60s and 70s in the days ahead under part to mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will dip into the middle and lower 40s with some inland 30s possible early on. Widespread frost looks unlikely, but be alert to any inland frost bulletins that may be posed.

Rain chances will remain near zero for much of the time. Higher rain chances return ahead of the weekend.

Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, tap into your FREE WECT Weather app for a custom ten day forecast for your location.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed in crash near Bladen-Robeson County line
Kids will also be able to enjoy the new Strawberry jam on April 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at...
NC Strawberry Festival to hold 90th celebration
Man rips shirt off Jimmy John's worker in Wilmington
Watch: Employee’s shirt ripped off by customer at Jimmy John’s in Wilmington
Fifth grader surprised with new suit for Easter weekend.
Fifth grader asks for new suit so he can go to church for Easter Sunday
Planning documents for a proposed Wawa in Wilmington
Rezoning request for proposed Wawa headed to Wilmington City Council

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Apr. 9, 2023
First Alert Forecast: wet start to Easter Sunday, drier finish
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Apr. 9, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Apr. 9, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Apr. 9, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Apr. 9, 2023
Significant rain in southeast NC on Saturday.
First Alert Forecast: rain continues tonight, drier and breezy for Easter Sunday afternoon