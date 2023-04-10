Family-friendly event at Waterman’s Brewing Company to support shark research

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The nonprofit OCEARCH has announced that the Suds for Sharks event will take place at Waterman’s Brewing Company on Sunday, April 16.

The event, which is being held in partnership with the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher, will run from 4 to 7 p.m., and $1 per pint sold will support OCEARCH’s shark research.

“Suds for Sharks is a family friendly event with complimentary activities for children from 4 - 5 p.m. including a shark tooth dig. This will be followed by a presentation in Waterman’s Brewery’s Ohana Room at 5 p.m. with more information about OCEARCH and insight into the critical shark research happening off the coast of North Carolina,” states a release from OCEARCH.

The presentation will also include a question and answer session and feature OCEARCH Fishing Master Captain Brett McBride, scientist and OCEARCH’s Chief Veterinarian Harley Newton, and N.C. Aquariums Chief Veterinarian Emily Christiansen along with aquarium staff and members of OCEARCH.

“This event helps kick off OCEARCH’s 45th ocean research expedition, Expedition Northbound, which embarks from Wrightsville Beach, NC April 17. The expedition will head north toward the Outer Banks before finishing up back in Wrightsville Beach May 4. OCEARCH’s data shows that prior to their spring migration north, many white sharks use the productive continental shelf waters around the Outer Banks, North Carolina region as an overwintering and spring staging area before heading farther north. During this expedition OCEARCH’s goal is to sample, tag and release these sharks to support 25 different research projects that include movement, health, microbiome studies and more. Christiansen will be joining the second half of the expedition.” states the release.

