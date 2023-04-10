Senior Connect
CFCC announces launch of new Construction Academy

The Construction Academy is a 10-week course, which runs June 19 to Aug. 30.
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College has announced the launch of its new Construction Academy.

The program is “designed to provide participants with the knowledge and experience needed to begin a rewarding career in the construction industry,” CFCC stated in a news release.

The Construction Academy is a 10-week course, which runs June 19 to Aug. 30. The program costs $190, which includes access to all materials and equipment.

“We are thrilled to be launching our new Construction Academy program,” said Jim Morton, CFCC President. “Construction is a vital industry that offers tremendous opportunities for growth and career advancement, and we are proud to play a role in equipping the next generation of builders.”

During the academy, students will learn about various topics, including:

  • OSHA 10
  • basic safety
  • introduction to construction
  • math
  • hand tools
  • power tools
  • construction drawings
  • basic rigging
  • communication skills
  • employability skills
  • materials handling

“These topics will provide a comprehensive understanding of the construction industry and equip participants with the skills to succeed,” the news release states. “In addition, students will be able to shadow professionals from our partners Balfour Beatty, Carmichael Construction Company, Monteith Construction Corporation, and Paragon Building Corporation.”

For more information about the Construction Academy or to register to begin classes click here.

